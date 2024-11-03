Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4,871.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,362,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,684 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 424.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 29,411 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 153.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $360.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $48.87.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

