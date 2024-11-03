Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.07% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 74,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,228,000 after buying an additional 152,981 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

VRP opened at $24.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.08. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $24.67.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.