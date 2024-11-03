iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $13,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,596,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $24,955,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $22,611,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 120.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after acquiring an additional 77,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $135.09 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $105.29 and a twelve month high of $143.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

