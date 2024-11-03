iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 1.67% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $11,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Gimbal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,280,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,590,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IAT stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $709.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.68. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $50.84.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

