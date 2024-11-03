Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $245.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ONTO. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.29.

ONTO opened at $176.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.68. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $115.07 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total transaction of $264,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,202. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

