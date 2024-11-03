Jefferies Financial Group Increases IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$45.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IGM. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.00.

TSE:IGM opened at C$42.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.26. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$31.89 and a 1 year high of C$43.07.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$816.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$826.00 million. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 29.47%. Equities analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.006816 EPS for the current year.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

