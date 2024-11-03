JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JPM opened at $222.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.72. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $139.23 and a 52 week high of $226.75. The company has a market cap of $627.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

