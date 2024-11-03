JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 36.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 116,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $222.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $139.23 and a one year high of $226.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

