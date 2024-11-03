Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Given New C$215.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at ATB Capital from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KXS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$192.67.

Shares of KXS stock opened at C$166.00 on Friday. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of C$132.93 and a 1 year high of C$172.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 166.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$155.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$154.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.56 million. Kinaxis had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 4.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinaxis will post 4.2526231 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Claire Ruth Rychlewski sold 4,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.00, for a total transaction of C$667,584.00. In other news, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.56, for a total value of C$104,841.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 831 shares in the company, valued at C$124,284.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Senior Officer Claire Ruth Rychlewski sold 4,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.00, for a total value of C$667,584.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,146 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

