Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth about $22,277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,597,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,391,000 after acquiring an additional 881,502 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth about $16,665,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth about $10,164,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 157.9% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 735,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KRG. Compass Point lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Insider Activity at Kite Realty Group Trust

In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 37,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $999,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 732,252 shares in the company, valued at $19,624,353.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KRG stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -645.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.29. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $27.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,600.00%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

