Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Barclays

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.49 on Friday. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 249.5% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

