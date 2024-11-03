Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 41.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,944 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.79 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90.

LYG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

