Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 41.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,944 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.
Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE LYG opened at $2.79 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYG
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lloyds Banking Group
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.