Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,292,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,980,000 after acquiring an additional 471,991 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $222.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $627.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $139.23 and a 12-month high of $226.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

