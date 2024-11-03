Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,014 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,292,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,980,000 after buying an additional 471,991 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Citigroup increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.81.

JPM opened at $222.94 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $139.23 and a 12 month high of $226.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $627.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

