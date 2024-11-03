Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 1,089.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,371 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 172,531 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,695,536 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $99,600,000 after acquiring an additional 111,936 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 169,786 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 104,330 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 308,459 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 86,836 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YELP opened at $33.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.90. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Yelp in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $377,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,985. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $238,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 255,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,694,083.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $377,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,985. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,776 shares of company stock valued at $848,050. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

