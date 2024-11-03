Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) CEO Fidji Simo Sells 20,750 Shares

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $921,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,803,278 shares in the company, valued at $80,047,510.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fidji Simo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Fidji Simo sold 33,000 shares of Maplebear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $1,163,910.00.

Shares of CART opened at $44.78 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion and a PE ratio of -2.26.

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Maplebear had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 52.21%. The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Maplebear from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Maplebear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,361,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Maplebear by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,739,000 after acquiring an additional 876,439 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear in the 1st quarter worth $31,109,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth about $28,674,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,816,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

