Maxim Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by research analysts at Maxim Group from $251.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.36% from the stock’s current price.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Amazon.com from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.02.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $197.93 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $136.47 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,048. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 71.5% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 26,688 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.8% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

