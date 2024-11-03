MiMedx Group Releases Q3 2024 Financial Results and Plans for Investor Discussion

MiMedx Group, Inc. recently disclosed their financial performance for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, through a press release. The company reported a GAAP net income of $8 million, achieving gross margins of 82% on net sales amounting to $84 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter stood at $18 million, marking a 3% increase compared to the previous year.

In line with its regulatory obligations, MiMedx Group attached the Earnings Press Release as Exhibit 99.1 to the Form 8-K submission filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information shared, including financial data, is furnished under Item 2.02, “Results of Operations and Financial Condition.”

Furthermore, on October 30, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, MiMedx Group is scheduled to host an Earnings Call. During this event, the company plans to discuss its financial and operating results for the third quarter of the fiscal year. An investor presentation and slide deck to be used during the call have also been provided as Exhibit 99.2 and Exhibit 99.3, respectively.

The disclosed materials are submitted under Item 7.01, “Regulation FD Disclosure.” MiMedx Group indicated that the provided information will not be considered as “filed” under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. However, the data may be integrated by reference into subsequent filings under the Exchange Act or Securities Act of 1933. The company emphasized that all the details contained in the disclosed documents are valid as of their respective dates, with no obligation to update them in the future.

Additionally, the Form 8-K includes Exhibit 104, comprising the cover page of the current report formatted in Inline XBRL. A summary of the financial statements and exhibits is outlined under Item 9.01, “Financial Statements and Exhibits.”

MiMedx Group’s strategic priorities include advancing new organic products in Wound & Surgical segments, expanding the product portfolio organically and through potential acquisitions, driving market penetration in select regions, and enhancing customer engagement.

The company’s management team, led by executives like Doug Rice (Chief Financial Officer) and Kim Moller (Chief Commercial Officer), showcases a proven track record in the medical technology sector. Moving forward, MiMedx Group remains steadfast in its commitment to innovating in Advanced Wound & Surgical markets, focusing on sustained growth and profitability.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

