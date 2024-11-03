Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 582 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 578,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,526,000 after buying an additional 418,695 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in BioNTech by 283.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 461,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,103,000 after purchasing an additional 341,311 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 610.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 60,270 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 37,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $2,892,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech stock opened at $111.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.72 and its 200 day moving average is $95.77. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $76.53 and a one year high of $131.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.40.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioNTech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.54.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

