Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $506,000 Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at $354,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE JBT opened at $114.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $82.64 and a 12-month high of $118.55.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

