Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $726,000 Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 109.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM stock opened at $132.20 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $71.92 and a one year high of $174.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 51.57%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,099. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,099. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares in the company, valued at $149,766,978.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.83.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

