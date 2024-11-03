Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 3,383 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Ryanair by 34.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,422,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,099,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734,770 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Ryanair by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,085,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,759,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,513 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,453,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,716,000 after purchasing an additional 183,584 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 177.4% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,006,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,996,000 after buying an additional 2,562,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 13.2% in the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,168,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,901,000 after buying an additional 368,800 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

Ryanair Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $45.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $60.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average of $104.06.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

