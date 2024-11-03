Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) vs. Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Critical Contrast

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) and Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Consensus Cloud Solutions and Mobileye Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consensus Cloud Solutions 2 0 3 0 2.20 Mobileye Global 3 11 10 1 2.36

Consensus Cloud Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 3.06%. Mobileye Global has a consensus target price of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 49.33%. Given Mobileye Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mobileye Global is more favorable than Consensus Cloud Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consensus Cloud Solutions $362.56 million 1.22 $77.29 million $4.70 4.87 Mobileye Global $2.08 billion 6.06 -$27.00 million ($3.65) -4.27

This table compares Consensus Cloud Solutions and Mobileye Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Consensus Cloud Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mobileye Global. Mobileye Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consensus Cloud Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Mobileye Global shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Mobileye Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Consensus Cloud Solutions has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobileye Global has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Consensus Cloud Solutions and Mobileye Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consensus Cloud Solutions 25.72% -57.77% 14.57% Mobileye Global -164.13% 0.60% 0.57%

Summary

Consensus Cloud Solutions beats Mobileye Global on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present. It also offers jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands. In addition, the company provides ECFax, an Corporate eFax. It serves healthcare, government, financial services, law, and education sectors. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc. develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management. The company also provides Mobileye Chauffeur, a first-generation solution for eyes-off/hands-off driving with a human driver still in the driver’s seat; Mobileye Drive, a self-driving system comprising of radar and lidar subsystems, as well as collision avoidance systems, including Mobileye 8 Connect for light and medium-duty vehicles, and Mobileye Shield+ for large vehicles. It serves original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Mobileye Global Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intel Overseas Funding Corporation.

