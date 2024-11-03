Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 72,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAP opened at $55.00 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $69.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

