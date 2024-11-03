Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.50.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $453.89 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.45 and a 12-month high of $480.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $450.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.90%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

