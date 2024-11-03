New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,509 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Old Republic International worth $11,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Old Republic International by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ORI opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.95. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

