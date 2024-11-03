New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 68,349 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $15,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,430,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,489.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average is $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.12.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

