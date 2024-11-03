New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $11,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 423.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,809.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 778.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.96. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $75.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

