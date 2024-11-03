New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Tempur Sealy International worth $11,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 23.8% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 35.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 135.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.76%.

TPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

