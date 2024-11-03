New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.19 Million Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of TopBuild worth $13,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.1% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,929,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth $16,158,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth $13,832,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth $13,707,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 29.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Trading Up 0.1 %

BLD opened at $353.73 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $249.89 and a 1-year high of $495.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $386.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLD. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.89.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

