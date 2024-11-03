New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.57 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,197,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amcor were worth $13,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,706,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,337,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 313,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 138,695 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 440,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 25,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

AMCR opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Amcor had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 94.34%.

AMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

