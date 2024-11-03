New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.09 Million Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Wingstop worth $14,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wingstop from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $417.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.58.

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $296.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $388.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 86.57, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.76. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.54 and a fifty-two week high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 31.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97 shares in the company, valued at $36,152.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wingstop

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.