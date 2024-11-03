New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.16 Million Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,495 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Evergy were worth $14,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,463.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock worth $941,810. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $59.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.75. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $62.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

