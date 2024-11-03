New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $13.08 Million in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 571,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,077,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $437,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at $2,067,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at $299,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at $62,670,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

DOC opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.79.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

