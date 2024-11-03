New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $12,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,655,000 after purchasing an additional 446,073 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 464,981 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 716,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,506,000 after purchasing an additional 43,180 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 590,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2,813.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 365,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning stock opened at $180.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.85. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $191.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,074,443.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $518,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,222,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

