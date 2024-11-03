New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $14,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 63.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 161.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 117.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $233.00 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.66 and a 12 month high of $267.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total value of $80,307.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,731. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,955,400.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total value of $80,307.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,731. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,132 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

