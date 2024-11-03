New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,303 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $13,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 22,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD stock opened at $119.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.11. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

Get Our Latest Report on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.