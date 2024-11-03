New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,400 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of CACI International worth $13,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in CACI International by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in CACI International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in CACI International by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in CACI International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in CACI International by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total value of $4,924,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,499,266.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CACI International news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.27, for a total transaction of $468,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,946,548.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total value of $4,924,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,499,266.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,972. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CACI. Barclays boosted their price target on CACI International from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up previously from $520.00) on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James downgraded CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CACI International from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.70.

Shares of CACI opened at $553.28 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $314.06 and a 52 week high of $570.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $505.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.74.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.77%. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

