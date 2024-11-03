New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $13,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIT. Dundas Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $46,805,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $39,093,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $213,590,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $15,690,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 91.5% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 114,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,927 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $986,659.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,876.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $748,894.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,602,385.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $986,659.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,876.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,116. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.43.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $231.50 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $153.13 and a one year high of $240.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.10%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

