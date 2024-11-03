New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,235 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $14,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,925 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 14,394.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 393,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,353,000 after purchasing an additional 390,941 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,444,000 after purchasing an additional 267,013 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $19,878,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,399,000 after purchasing an additional 212,103 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE SWK opened at $93.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.28 and its 200 day moving average is $93.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.70 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -239.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Further Reading

