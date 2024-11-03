Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Newmont were worth $11,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,940,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,836,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190,422 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Newmont by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,939,000 after buying an additional 1,289,084 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Newmont by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,071,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,909,000 after buying an additional 109,084 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,912,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,445,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,907,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after acquiring an additional 313,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE NEM opened at $45.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.16. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963,452.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,076,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,469 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,746.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,444,440. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

