NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXRT. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Compass Point lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NXRT opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.69 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,273,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 176,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 17.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 86,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.