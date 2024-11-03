Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 14,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Masco by 2.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Masco by 2.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial LLC raised its position in Masco by 2.5% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Masco from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.85.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $80.18 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.53.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

