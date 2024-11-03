Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Wingstop by 60.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 60.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 384.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total transaction of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,152.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING opened at $296.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.14. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.54 and a fifty-two week high of $433.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 86.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.76.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $407.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.58.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Articles

