Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 14.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1,015.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MUR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 1.2 %

MUR stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.99 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $802.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

