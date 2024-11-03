Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Quaker Chemical worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 105.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 36.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $161.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.29. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $142.81 and a 1 year high of $221.94.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $462.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on KWR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

