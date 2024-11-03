Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 25.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,810 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,883 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 42.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,796 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $121.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $208,634.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $447,894.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $95.68 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $110.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

