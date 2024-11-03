Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $420,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $108,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 434,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,396,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNW shares. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Light & Wonder to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.36.

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $94.22 on Friday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.76 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.75.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.09 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 9.92%. Light & Wonder’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

