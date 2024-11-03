Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Integer worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 55.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 3,688.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 60.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Integer in the second quarter valued at $110,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Integer stock opened at $126.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.36. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $82.65 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Integer had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $431.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITGR shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Integer in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ITGR

About Integer

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.