Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 26,163 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,070 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 26,163 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,181,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,584 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 73,969.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 62,959 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 62,874 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 324,735 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,179 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.82. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.89.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on HAL

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.